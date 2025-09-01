Is Ethan Pritchard ok? FSU linebacker's fans worried after unconfirmed reports of Havana shooting emerge

Unconfirmed social media reports claim that Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot in Havana, Florida, on Sunday, with some posts alleging he was shot in the head. Ethan Pritchard shooting reports have surfaced.(UnSplash)

Kay Mill, an alleged cousin of Pritchard, took to Facebook to report, “My cousin has not been pronounced dead pls stop posting that.”

As speculation spread, fans flooded social media with concern, prayers, and hopes that the reports were false.

One person wrote, “I pray that Ethan Pritchard news is not true.”

Another added, “Praying this isn’t true.”

A third person wrote, “Just seeing this Ethan Pritchard news????? Wth man.”

Another wrote, “Ethan Pritchard is gonna be good he is not dead stop posting RIP he’s gonna be alright god is good.”

At this time, HT.com cannot independently verify any of these claims. All reports and reactions are based solely on social media posts. Authorities have not confirmed any shooting incident in Havana on Sunday as of yet.

Who is Ethan Pritchard?

Ethan Pritchard is a four-star linebacker for the Florida State Seminoles, hailing from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. He committed to FSU in October 2023 and officially signed in December 2024.

Standing 6'2" and weighing 200 pounds, Pritchard transitioned from safety to linebacker during high school. In his junior year, he recorded 75 tackles—including 11 for loss—and a fumble recovery. This helped Seminole High reach the regional finals of Florida’s 4M playoffs.

In 2024, he notched 39 tackles, seven for loss, over nine games. Ranked No. 27 linebacker by Rivals and No. 437 overall in the 247Sports Composite, Pritchard chose FSU over offers from Miami, Florida, UCF, Auburn, Notre Dame, and more.