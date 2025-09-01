2 dead, 2 critically injured in Mt. Washington Shooting in Cincinnati

Two people were killed and two injured after a shooting incident at Mt. Washington, Cincinnati, on Sunday afternoon, local media reports said. The incident took place at 1500 block of Beacon Street around 1:30 pm, Cincinnati Police Department said. Image for representation.(Pixabay)

The incident took place at 1500 block of Beacon Street around 1:30 pm, Cincinnati Police Department told Fox19 NOW. Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham told the publication that two people involved had died at the scene, and two – including the gunman – were in the hospital in ‘critical condition’.

What to know about the shooting

Authorities added that they had not identified everyone involved in the shooting, but said there was no active threat at this time.

Further, they said that the cause of the shooting was under investigation, and it was too early to understand with certainty how events unfolded.

Also Read | Minneapolis children revealed courage, absorbed fear during church shooting

The shooting reportedly came from both inside the outside the house, as per NBC affiliated WLWT.

Where is Mt Washington

Mt Washington is a neighborhood eleven miles east of downtown Cincinnati. It has 11,711 residents and is reportedly the eighth largest neighborhood in the city.

Gun laws in Ohio and Cincinnati gun violence

In Ohio no state permit or license is required to possess a handgun, rifle, or shotgun. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has had 158 reported incidents of gun violence this year, as per government records.

People clamor for more safety

News of the gun violence elicited reactions online with many seeking the presence of federal officers. “Bring in the troops. This is getting out of hand!!!,” one person commented on Facebook. Another said “NATIONAL GUARD AND FEDS need brought in.”

“It's time for the national guards, army or something this is sickening,” said yet another person, while some vented frustration that the safety in the city was going for a toss. “Cincinnati is always on the news for shootings so very sad,” one person said.