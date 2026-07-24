Nolan Wells update: Autopsy result sparks row as District Attorney responds to attorney Ben Crump's allegations - Watch

Mississippi District Attorney Angel Myers has publicly defended the investigation into the death of Nolan Wells in a video statement. In her statement, she rejected allegations that authorities mishandled the case or treated it differently because of the teenager's race.

Mississippi District Attorney Angel Myers has publicly defended the investigation into the death of Nolan Wells in a video statement. (X | @frankcorder)

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Her statement comes days after civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Wells' family, accused investigators of conducting a biased investigation and withholding evidence.

The 18-year-old Wells disappeared during a boating trip near Horn Island, Mississippi, on July 4. His body was recovered from the water two days later.

Wells’ official state autopsy will be withheld from the public until it is presented to a grand jury; however, the results of an independent autopsy on Wells have been made public. According to the independent autopsy, Wells' cause and manner of death were “undetermined,” pending investigation.

The doctor who performed the autopsy, however, mentioned that he could not rule out foul play pertaining to the pressure marks on his head,

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Nolan Wells update: Factors that complicated the autopsy as family waits for answers What did District Attorney Angel Myers say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Nolan Wells update: Factors that complicated the autopsy as family waits for answers What did District Attorney Angel Myers say? {{/usCountry}}

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In a video statement released this week, Myers acknowledged the community's grief and said both Wells' family and the public deserve answers. “Our community is grieving the tremendous loss of Nolan Wells,” she said. “Nolan's family deserves answers, and our community deserves answers.”

Myers noted that every fatality in Jackson County that is not the result of natural causes or a non-criminal traffic accident is routinely placed before a grand jury, directly addressing accusations that investigators were ignoring evidence or holding down the investigation.

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She stressed that Wells' case is receiving the same treatment. “Nolan's case is being handled the same way, with the same care, and the same commitment to the truth that we handle all death investigations,” Myers said.

The district attorney said local, state and federal agencies have worked continuously since Wells was reported missing.

“Our responsibility to Nolan and the community is to complete this investigation thoroughly, carefully, without compromise, supported by the evidence,” she said.

Myers also addressed criticism over the limited public information released so far.

She explained that Mississippi's professional conduct rules restrict prosecutors from discussing details while investigations and grand jury proceedings remain ongoing.

She said, “Our restraint in communicating facts and evidence is not an effort to keep the truth from the public. It is an effort to protect the integrity of this investigation and the grand jury proceeding.”

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She also urged the public to be cautious about information circulating online. “There's a lot of information out there, and there is a heck of a lot of misinformation out there,” Myers said.

Also read: Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation, ‘I saw and dealt with racism…’

Ben Crump's allegations

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Myers' statement followed a recent press conference by Ben Crump, who represents Wells' family.

Crump alleged that investigators would have handled the case differently had Wells been white and the friends accompanying him been Black. He also questioned the actions of the Mississippi medical examiner, suggesting evidence and information from the initial autopsy had not been fully disclosed.

Crump further said that he hopes the findings of a second, independent autopsy commissioned by the family will eventually be presented to the grand jury alongside the original medical examination.

However, authorities have not publicly responded to the specific claims regarding the independent autopsy beyond Myers' statement defending the investigation.

Crump has urged that investigators should examine all available evidence, interview every relevant witness and ensure complete transparency throughout the process.

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Myers responded by saying that investigators remain focused on establishing the facts.

"We all want the same thing: to understand what happened to Nolan," she said. "If we sacrifice the integrity of the process in an effort to satisfy today's questions, we risk undermining confidence in tomorrow's answers."