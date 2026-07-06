Nolan Wells update: Search for missing 18-year-old called off after body found in northwest Horn Island

The search for missing 18-year-old Nolan Wells, who has not been seen since July 4, was called off Monday after a body was recovered in northeast Horn Island in Mississippi. Wells, who went missing from the city on Saturday, has been the subject of a massive city-wide search for the last three days.
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As of now, authorities have yet to confirm if the body recovered Monday afternoon is that of Nolan Wells. United Cajun Navy, who were leading the search efforts, confirmed on Monday in a Facebook post that the search was called off after a body was recovered.
"The search for 18-year-old Nolan Wells has been called off after a body was located Monday morning on the northwest end of Horn Island," the update read. "At this time, officials have not confirmed the identity of the individual found. We will continue to provide updates as officials release a statement.
"Our hearts are with Nolan’s family, friends, the first responders, and everyone impacted as they await official confirmation."
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The United Cajun Navy added that they will not provide any more updates on the incident pending an official confirmation of the identity of the body recovered on Monday.
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The United Cajun Navy added that they will not provide any more updates on the incident pending an official confirmation of the identity of the body recovered on Monday.
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"Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will continue to defer to law enforcement for any additional updates," the update added. "Please keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers."
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.