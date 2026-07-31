The friend of late Mississippi teen Nolan Wells has taken legal action after online claims linked him to the ongoing death investigation. Bart Edmiston Jr., who was with the group during the July 4 boating trip, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to social media personality and OnlyFans model Kymbra Li through his lawyer, Russell Latino.

Nolan Wells: Who is Bart and why is he suing OnlyFans model Kymbra Li? Explained (Credit: Bart/Instagram, Nolan Wells/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The letter accuses Li of spreading false claims that Bart played a role in Wells’ death and helped cover it up. It also says she shared his home address, property records, family workplace details and other personal information online. Bart’s lawyer has warned that legal action could follow if the posts are not removed within five business days.

Who is Nolan Wells’ friend Bart?

Bart Edmiston Jr. is a former football teammate and friend of 18-year-old Nolan Wells. Both attended Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi, where they played football together. Bart later joined the University of Wyoming football team as a punter.

He was also part of the group that traveled to Horn Island on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast on July 4. During the outing, another boat carrying members of the group reportedly started taking on water. Bart arrived in his own boat to help. Nolan later disappeared during the trip and was found dead two days later.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Since then, Bart has faced online accusations from some social media users, even though investigators have not publicly linked him to any wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since then, Bart has faced online accusations from some social media users, even though investigators have not publicly linked him to any wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Nolan Wells update: Chilling new video allegedly shows friends leaving Horn Island without him

Why did Bart send a legal threat to Kymbra Li?

According to documents obtained by TMZ, attorney Russell Latino sent a five-page cease-and-desist letter to Kymbra Li on Bart’s behalf.

The letter claims Li falsely accused Bart of helping cause Nolan Wells’ death and taking part in a cover-up. It also alleges that she posted private information about Bart and his family, exposing them to harassment and possible safety risks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The legal notice demands that Li make all posts about Bart private while preserving them as possible evidence. It also asks her to stop sharing his personal information and publish a public apology acknowledging she “had no factual basis to implicate him in Nolan’s death.”

The letter gives Li five business days to comply but says Bart may still file a lawsuit.

Also Read: Nolan Wells update: Ben Crump reveals ‘new evidence review’ as family seeks answers at press conference; details

What have Bart lawyer and family said?

Bart recently hired Russell Latino after online speculation continued to grow. His family says he has fully cooperated with investigators by voluntarily handing over his phone, boat, photos, videos and GPS data.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Latino also said law enforcement has not identified Bart as a suspect or person of interest in the investigation.

He added, “I love when little dogs think they are big dogs. I anticipate at least two more such notices going out by the end of the week. I just bought a new case of toner for my printer.”