Norcross High School under lockdown amid shooting reports in Gwinnett County; What we know so far

Update (12:05am ET): Fox 5 Atlanta reports citing city authorities that Norcross High School was placed on a lockdown after reports emerged of an armed person on campus. The report noted that the police response was related to an armed robbery, but it was unclear what led to the lockdown.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

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Original story: Norcross High School in Gwinnet County, Georgia has reportedly been placed on a lockdown Monday morning amid reports of a shooting incident nearby. As of now, authorities have not confirmed if shots were fired.

Multiple Norcross residents are reporting on social media that the school has been placed under a lockdown. Many also note that there is a huge police presence outside the school and parents are gathering outside amid the emergency.

This is a breaking news.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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