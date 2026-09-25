Nor'easter tracker: Coastal flood warnings issued - Here's what NJ, Delaware, NY and Maryland residents need to know

Nor'easter live map tracker: A severe weather is progressing along the New Jersey and Delaware coastlines, accompanied by powerful winds, tidal inundation, and significant beach degradation.

Atlantic City officials warn of severe weather effects from the Nor'easter, with peak impacts anticipated Friday afternoon, including flooding and strong winds as residents prepare for potential storm consequences. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

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A First Alert notification was initiated in the early hours of Wednesday and has been prolonged through Saturday evening owing to the anticipated risk of coastal inundation, severe wind conditions, and beach degradation that may result from this atmospheric system.

Nor’easter targets East Coast

In the offshore waters adjacent to New Jersey, wind velocities reached approximately 40 miles per hour during Wednesday, while ambient temperatures remained relatively low.

On Thursday afternoon, city administrators in Atlantic City, New Jersey, delivered an update regarding the situation and the anticipated effects of the Nor'easter on the region.

During the day, the sound of wind could be heard rushing past the windows of City Hall in Atlantic City as Mayor Marty Small spoke to a gathering of media representatives and photographers about the city's efforts to address the storm's consequences, NBC10 reported.

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{{^usCountry}} "As you see, currently it is very, very windy and that should pick up over the weekend," said Small. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As you see, currently it is very, very windy and that should pick up over the weekend," said Small. {{/usCountry}}

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Atlantic City Fire Department Chief Scott K. Evans said that although the city was starting to experience some effects from the Nor'easter on Thursday, the most severe portion of the storm had not yet reached the Jersey Shore.

According to Evans, the primary impact is expected to occur Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Evans cautioned that Atlantic City residents should anticipate flooding between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday as the stormfront arrives.

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Nor'easter live map tracker: General timeline of the storm and its impact

Residents of New York City and Boston should remain vigilant regarding weather conditions throughout the weekend and implement preparedness measures equivalent to those recommended for tropical storm events.

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The following timeline outlines the storm's progression and expected effects in the coming days.

Friday: Heavy rainfall, intensified wind conditions, and coastal inundation are anticipated across portions of southeast New England. Long Island will experience coastal flooding during high tide periods. Strong, gusty winds will persist from Massachusetts through the Virginia Tidewater region and select areas of northern North Carolina.

Saturday: Significant rainfall accumulation and powerful winds are probable across much of coastal and southern New England. Precipitation is expected to extend into the New York City area. High tide coastal flooding will recur from New England through at least portions of the mid-Atlantic region.

Sunday: The nor'easter will diminish in intensity, However, scattered rain showers and occasional gusty winds may persist across much of New England and potentially the Hudson Valley.

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Monday: Residual showers may continue in certain Northeast locations before gradually clearing as the day advances.

Coastal flood warnings issued

Coastal flood warnings have been issued for the region spanning from the Outer Banks through the eastern tip of Long Island, encompassing Virginia Beach, Dover, Atlantic City, and Manhattan. Additionally, coastal flood watches are in effect for substantial portions of coastal Massachusetts, including the Boston area.

The most severe coastal flooding is anticipated to occur along the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina extending to the southern New Jersey coastline, encompassing the Virginia Tidewater region, as well as the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware Bay areas.