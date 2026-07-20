North Arlington shooting reports: What's happening on Ridge Road, NJ?

Update: North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti reportedly confirmed to The Observer that a shooting took place near 14 Ridge Road in North Arlington on Sunday evening. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was reportedly at the scene.

Unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting in North Arlington, New Jersey, have surfaced on social media. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a Facebook post, The Observer reported, "Mayor Pronti says preliminary reports indicate a U-Haul was involved in the shooting and the NAPD is optimistic it will have a suspect(s) in custody soon."

Also Read: Chicago mass shooting update: What we know so far about deadly shooting at 51st & Calumet; latest details on 5 victims

Initial report: Unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting in North Arlington, New Jersey, have surfaced on social media. Witnesses claimed they heard gunshots near Ridge Road and Belleville Pike, followed by a heavy police response. Authorities have not yet confirmed the reports or released any details about the incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Several residents shared updates about police activity in the area.

One witness reported on Facebook, "Shooting Ridge Rd North Arlington, 2 people hit. Everyone be safe out there. So far 43 Police Vehicles have gone past."

Another added, "Roughly 30 police vehicles charged down Ridge towards North Arlington."

A third person wrote, "What the hell shooting in North Arlington on Ridge Road and the Belleville Pke."

Another resident reported, "What's happening on ridge rd north arlington now mega police, sheriff ambulance."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One witness added, "Omg. I heard sirens a little while ago. I hope everyone is okay and the shooter is caught."