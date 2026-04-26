North Texas powerful storm: Fatalities reported, 40K without power amid 90 mph winds in Springtown

North Texas powerful storm: At least one person has lost their life, and many others have sustained injuries following a powerful storm that seemingly generated at least one tornado as it tore through North Texas on Saturday night, FOX4 reported. The identity of the person who lost their life due to the storm has not yet been disclosed.

A tornado warning was issued for Springtown, Texas, after a storm caused damage and structural collapse.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus has verified that winds reaching up to 90 mph have impacted the Springtown region.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark has confirmed that there was at least one death in Runaway Bay after a suspected tornado struck the town situated along the shores of Lake Bridgeport, as per FOX4. He reported that several people have been injured and that at least 20 families have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Also Read: White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting in photos: How a gala turned into a nightmare

Tornado warning issued in Parker County

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A Tornado Warning was issued for the Springtown region in Parker County when the same storm inflicted damage approximately 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Tornado Warning was issued for the Springtown region in Parker County when the same storm inflicted damage approximately 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials in Parker County reported that a structure had collapsed in the Springtown vicinity, and there are concerns that two individuals may be trapped inside {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials in Parker County reported that a structure had collapsed in the Springtown vicinity, and there are concerns that two individuals may be trapped inside {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The National Weather Service (NWS) is expected to conduct a damage assessment on Sunday to ascertain whether a tornado actually occurred. If confirmed, the agency will also assign a rating to the tornado. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Weather Service (NWS) is expected to conduct a damage assessment on Sunday to ascertain whether a tornado actually occurred. If confirmed, the agency will also assign a rating to the tornado. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clark mentioned that the American Red Cross is en route to the scene in Runaway Bay to assist families who have been displaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clark mentioned that the American Red Cross is en route to the scene in Runaway Bay to assist families who have been displaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"A Reunification Center has been established at: 513 Port O' Call Drive, Runaway Bay," Clark stated in a Facebook post. "Families seeking information about loved ones or needing assistance are encouraged to report to this location."

He advised that everyone except first responders should refrain from entering the Runaway Bay area.

North Texas powerful storm: 40K without power

The City of Springtown issued a notice on Facebook shortly after midnight, advising residents to report electricity outages to either Oncor or the Tri-County Electric Cooperative, the two primary electricity providers in the region. By 2 a.m., Oncor said that nearly 40,000 customers in North Texas were experiencing power outages, with approximately 25,000 of those located in Tarrant County alone.

Earlier notifications from the city on Facebook mentioned the potential for a tornado to occur in the Springtown vicinity; however, as of 1:30 a.m., no tornado has been confirmed. Following the storm's most significant impact around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, residents were cautioned against traveling due to numerous downed trees and power lines scattered throughout the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additionally, a road closure has been reported on Walnut Creek Drive near Springtown Park, with traffic in that area being redirected to Overhill Drive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON