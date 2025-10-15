New Delhi, Addressing the challenges related to natural disasters in India is important and Norway is ready to support these efforts, the Ambassador of Norway said on Wednesday. Norway ready to support India in tackling natural disasters: Norwegian Ambassador

Speaking to PTI Videos in an interview, Ambassador May-Elin Stener said that the recent floods and landslides have been devastating, destroying both the environment and people's livelihoods and even costing lives.

"Addressing this challenge is a priority, and Norway is ready to support India in these efforts,” Stener said.

Highlighting the example of Norway’s tunnelling projects in India, she said the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute has developed successful technologies for building tunnels in vulnerable rock formations like the Himalayas.

“This technology, which ensures tunnels and roads do not collapse and are durable, has already been applied in Uttarakhand and Sikkim. There has been a keen interest in Kerala. We are pleased to contribute to these efforts,” Stener told PTI.

Speaking about India and Norway’s efforts to tackle other environmental challenges like marine pollution, she said that their joint projects focus on cleaning up plastics from beaches and oceans, and analyse pollutants to improve the water quality.

“The Marine Pollution Initiative, a collaborative project with India's Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, aims to combat marine plastic pollution through beach clean-ups, improved waste management and water quality analysis.

"In addition, we are supporting the Union territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry with Marine Spatial Planning, providing them with the tools to manage and analyse their offshore regions effectively,” the Norwegian Ambassador told PTI.

Asked about the joint project - INOPOL – that aims to identify, monitor and provide data on Persistent Organic Pollutants and plastic pollution, Stener mentioned that an initiative in Tamil Nadu’s Kaveri river is underway, wherein the India-Norway teams are analysing the water and how to make the riverine system cleaner.

According to the Royal Norwegian Embassy, the central objective is to conduct a comprehensive, data-driven assessment of chemical and plastic pollution in the Kaveri River, a vital water source for drinking and agriculture in Tamil Nadu.

This is the first initiative of its kind in the region, combining advanced global scientific knowledge, modelling and app-based tools, with local engagement.

A key challenge is the lack of baseline data and the need for capacity building among local authorities, and to address this, the project collaborates closely with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, sharing insights from the field and offering training, tools and expertise to enable independent and long-term follow-up, embassy officials said.

Referring to the UNEP meeting in Geneva in August 2025, where negotiators failed to finalise a global treaty to curb plastic pollution, Stener noted that Norway regretted the lack of a conclusion.

“We have co-chaired the High Ambition Coalition with Rwanda, and while our aspirations for an international agreement on plastic pollution remain high, we are not deterred.

"The negotiations, which began under a 2022 mandate, were not concluded, but we will continue to work towards this objective and hope to restart talks,” the Ambassador of Norway to India told PTI.

She stressed that a successful global treaty must be capable of combating plastic pollution in the oceans and addressing the broader challenges posed by plastics.

“Recognising the environmental and human health impacts, we advocate for banning and restricting certain plastics and for developing alternative, more sustainable packaging,” she added.

With less than a month left for the 30th Conference Of Parties that is slated to be held in Brazil this year, the Norwegian Ambassador expressed hope for meaningful outcomes in the negotiations, affirming their commitment to keep the 1.5 degrees goal within reach - while stressing the need for concrete action.

Stener said that the focus of COP30 must be on practical implementation and that Norway is committed to double its climate financing by next year.

“From the Norwegian perspective, there is no time to wait; we must get into the substance and deliver concrete outcomes. We are confident that the Brazilian COP presidency shares this objective. The focus must be on practical implementation.

"A key area is climate finance, where ambitions are high and developed countries are expected to contribute more. A roadmap already exists, guiding us from Baku to Belem. Norway is committed to this effort and will double its climate financing by next year, with a special focus on funding for climate adaptation,” she told PTI.

Asked if the current geopolitical landscape, particularly the US government's environmental policies, poses a significant obstacle in achieving concrete international agreements on environmental challenges, the Norwegian Ambassador noted that other countries did not abandon the Paris Agreement when the US chose to withdraw.

She said, “It is a definite and ongoing challenge. However, it is important to note that other countries did not abandon the Paris Agreement when the US chose to withdraw. The global community remains largely aligned in its desire for a more climate-friendly planet and a reduction of environmental risks.”

Stener further expressed hope that this collective will can overcome the geopolitical hurdles and lead to effective, cooperative measures on environmental aspects.

