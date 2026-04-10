‘Not his victim': Melania Trump denies links with ‘disgraceful’ Jeffrey Epstein

The First Lady of the United States of America said on Thursday (local time) that she never had a relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein and denied any claims linking her with him.

US First Lady Melania Trump denied any links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.(AFP)

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Melania Trump made the address from the White House in a rare move and said, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.”

"I am not Epstein's victim," she added.

Melania said that she never had any relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She said that she only had casual correspondence with the latter.

“The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance but rather I object to their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation,” she said.

However, the United States' First Lady did admit to be invited along with her husband Donald Trump to the same parties as Epstein “since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach”.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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