Nvidia’s advanced AI servers are reportedly being offered for as much as $3 million each in China, more than five times their price in the United States. The sharp increase comes as Washington tightens restrictions on access to the company’s high-end chips and Nvidia takes steps to stop shipments through overseas routes.

Nvidia AI servers are being advertised for up to $3.4 million in China amid tighter US export controls. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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According to The New York Post, videos posted on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, show creators promoting Nvidia B300 servers to potential buyers. One video from an account called “Compute Sisters” featured a machine containing eight of the company’s advanced AI chips.

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A B300 server costs around $550,000 in the US. However, traders in China have reportedly quoted prices of about $3 million, with some listings reaching $3.4 million.

One chip trader told the Post anonymously, “The market for Nvidia high-end chips is crazy right now.”

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The trader also claimed that people in the business had earned around $15 million per month by selling B300 and other AI chips.

US restrictions tighten as Nvidia supply faces pressure

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{{^usCountry}} The reported price surge comes after Washington introduced tighter controls on access to advanced Nvidia chips. A US rule that took effect on November 19 requires data centers to obtain government approval before providing Chinese AI companies access to large groups of advanced chips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reported price surge comes after Washington introduced tighter controls on access to advanced Nvidia chips. A US rule that took effect on November 19 requires data centers to obtain government approval before providing Chinese AI companies access to large groups of advanced chips. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Nvidia halts chip shipments to Southeast Asia amid scrutiny over China links: Report

Previously, Chinese companies could rent computing power from data centers in Southeast Asian countries without bringing the hardware into China. The new restrictions have closed that route.

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The Post also reported that Nvidia asked its manufacturing partners to stop server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

A trader predicted that the current supply could run out within two or three months. “After that, it will probably be very hard to get any more into China,” the source told the newspaper.

However, the online offers may not always be genuine. The report could not independently verify the listings, and people familiar with the trade warned that many sellers could be middlemen or scammers.

Nvidia controversy adds to scrutiny over chip sales to China

The developments come amid scrutiny surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and reports involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed.

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US intelligence officials reportedly told Congress that she had been in contact with a Chinese intelligence officer, but they had no indication she had been asked to spy on Jensen Huang. She has not been charged with wrongdoing.

Also Read: Nvidia chip sellers warn neoclouds against renting AI computing capacity to Chinese companies

Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on November 23, after he stepped down on November 12. The company has also faced questions over whether advanced chips were diverted to China.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that two Chinese companies had installed restricted Nvidia Blackwell chips at a Shanghai data center linked to Alice Huang.

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Jensen Huang is scheduled to answer lawmakers’ questions in a private session on December 1.