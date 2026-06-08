NYC Penn Station stabbing update: Multiple people injured in Midtown Manhattan attack; suspect in custody

A violent stabbing incident near New York City's Penn Station left six people injured on Sunday, according to the FDNY.

Six people were injured in a stabbing near New York City's Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.(Unsplash )

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According to authorities, the suspect attacked multiple people in a series of stabbings near West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue, just steps from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

Authorities confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the attack and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Read more: Las Vegas horse stabbing case update: Emotional details emerge as injured horses fight to recover; GoFundMe launched

What happened?

The FDNY reported the incident about 7:02 p.m. at West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

The incident unfolded in Midtown Manhattan, a heavily trafficked area frequented by commuters, tourists and visitors attending events at Madison Square Garden. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as police secured the area.

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{{^usCountry}} According to FDNY officials, five of the six casualties were transported to Bellevue Hospital. One person was seriously injured, two had moderate injuries, and two had minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to FDNY officials, five of the six casualties were transported to Bellevue Hospital. One person was seriously injured, two had moderate injuries, and two had minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Gothamist reported that a sixth patient was sent to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. The FDNY did not immediately disclose the individual's condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gothamist reported that a sixth patient was sent to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. The FDNY did not immediately disclose the individual's condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Law enforcement officials moved quickly to locate the suspect, who was apprehended without further incident. Investigators have not yet publicly identified the individual {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Law enforcement officials moved quickly to locate the suspect, who was apprehended without further incident. Investigators have not yet publicly identified the individual {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities did not immediately disclose any information about what caused the stabbing or a possible motive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities did not immediately disclose any information about what caused the stabbing or a possible motive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 3: Check full list of rules as Trump attendance sparks buzz Attack right before a high-profile event with the President's attendance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 3: Check full list of rules as Trump attendance sparks buzz Attack right before a high-profile event with the President's attendance {{/usCountry}}

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President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which is located just above Penn Station, on Monday.

The stabbings took place in one of the busiest transit hubs in the city on the eve of the game.

Given the presidential visit, the event has already spurred increased security measures around the stadium and neighboring streets. The Secret Service, the New York Police Department, and other agencies are anticipated to have a significant presence for the nationally televised game.

The impact of the stabbing incident on security measures for Monday night's game was not immediately disclosed by the authorities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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