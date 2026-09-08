NYC's Labor Day West Indian Day Parade hit by violence as shootings and stabbings reported

Two separate shootings took place along the J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day Carnival, Brooklyn route on Labor Day, according to police, as per PIX11.

Man shot near Nostrand Avenue

Two shootings and a stabbing incident were reported near the West Indian Day Parade route in Brooklyn on Labor Day. (Unsplash)

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Police got a 911 call at 4:02pm local time about a shooting on Nostrand Avenue. One man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A witness named Edward described the moments before the shots were fired, saying, "There were a bunch of people fighting at the top of the block. … And then all of the sudden, you hear, ‘Pop, pop,’ per New York Post.

Officers recovered a firearm from the scene, and one person has been taken into custody.

Woman and man shot at Eastern Parkway

Just five minutes later, at 4:07pm local time, another call came in from Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue about a woman being shot.

As per the New York Post, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg, while a 19-year-old man was grazed by bullets on both legs in this incident. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. Police are still searching for one person in connection with this shooting.

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These shootings were not the only violent incidents near the parade route on Monday. Three people were stabbed in Crown Heights at around 5:45am local time near Carroll Street and Utica Avenue.

Police said a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were stabbed in the neck, while a 36-year-old man was stabbed in the face.

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EMS took all three people to a local hospital. The 23-year-old and 36-year-old are in stable condition, while the 32-year-old man is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made so far. Police are looking for a person of interest described as a man wearing gray jeans and a black shirt.