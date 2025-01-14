NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 14, 2025

New York Times daily links, or connections if you only want to read more words to link to one another. That, of course, now is just a typing game like the word builders or any other game that attempts to find out which words are connected. Further below, some of the ideas players suggested that could be used to enhance the gameplay they provided for me are demonstrated and from here, some of the ideas and advice from the game. If you want to become a wordsmith professional, you’re well-placed to begin almost any workout. If you don’t like the roulette table, scroll to the bottom of this page and use the answers when required. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for January 14

Yellow: Tutor

Green: Treasure trove kinda

Blue: Driving Orders

Purple: Worm is the suffix

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: TEACH

Green: CACHE

Blue: DRIVING INSTRUCTOR DIRECTIVES

Purple: _____ WORM

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 14

TEACH: COACH, GUIDE, SCHOOL, TRAIN

CACHE: BANK, POOL, RESERVE, STORE

DRIVING INSTRUCTOR DIRECTIVES: BRAKE, PARK, SIGNAL, TURN

_____ WORM: BOOK, EARTH, GLOW, INCH