NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 10, 2025

You can look at the New York Times daily links, or connections if you just want to read more words to link to one another. That, of course, now is just a typing game like the word builders or any other game that tries to determine which words can be joined. Below, you’ve already seen some of the ideas players suggested for improving the gameplay they made available to me, and from here, you’ve seen some of the ideas and advice from the game itself. Become a wordsmith professional, and you’re in a good position to start any workout. If you don’t like the roulette table, load down to the bottom of this page and use the answers when needed. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for January 10

Yellow: Be subject (to)

Green: Hold your horses

Blue: Constituents of an Old Fashioned

Purple: Spotlighted in the Monty Hall Puzzle

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: BE CONTINGENT (ON)

Green: "CALM DOWN"

Blue: INGREDIENTS IN AN OLD FASHIONED

Purple: FEATURED IN THE MONTY HALL PROBLEM

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 10

BE CONTINGENT (ON): DEPEND, HINGE, RELY, REST

"CALM DOWN": CHILL, EASY, ENOUGH, RELAX

INGREDIENTS IN AN OLD FASHIONED: BITTERS, ORANGE, RYE, SUGAR

FEATURED IN THE MONTY HALL PROBLEM: CAR, DOOR, GOAT, HOST