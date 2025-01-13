NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 13, 2025

If you're looking to explore word connections, you can check out the New York Times' daily links, also known as connections. It's similar to word-building games where you try to link words together. Whether you're starting a workout or aiming to become a wordsmith, you’ll find guidance along the way! If you're not fond of the roulette-style options, simply scroll to the bottom of the page and use the answers whenever needed. The choice is yours! Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, the latest word game sensation from The New York Times, is here! Designed by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, this engaging daily puzzle has taken the world by storm. Connect with fellow players, test your word skills, and experience the thrill of this addictive game. "Connections" is available on multiple platforms, making it easy to play anytime, anywhere.

How to Play NYT Connections

This game presents a 4x4 grid containing 16 words. Your goal is to group these words into four sets of four words each, based on their interrelationships. The themes can vary widely, encompassing literature, technology, geography, and more.

A word of caution: Some word pairings might seem obvious at first, but remember that each set of four words must have a unique and consistent connection.

Carefully analyse the relationships between words, considering various possibilities.

NYT Connections Hints for January 13

Yellow group — guide someone's understanding

Green group — an abundance of something

Blue group — driver's license requirements

Purple group — "mind" or "silk" would fit here

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Teach

Green: Cache

Blue: Driving instructor directives

Purple: ____ worm

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 13

Teach: COACH, GUIDE, SCHOOL, TRAIN

Cache: BANK, POOL, RESERVE, STORE

Driving instructor directives: BRAKE, PARK, SIGNAL, TURN

____ worm: BOOK, EARTH, GLOW, INCH