NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 26, 2025

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 26, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Times's 'Connections' for today - January 26, 2025.

If you’re looking to connect words and challenge your mind, Connections by The New York Times is the perfect game. Unlike traditional word games where players advance through writing, Connections now lets you test your skills by grouping words into categories based on hidden connections. With multiple daily puzzles and word-building challenges, it’s a game that keeps you engaged and thinking critically. Whether you’re an experienced player or a beginner, you can start practicing and refining your skills with ease.

Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)
Today's challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle game from The New York Times, created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. It has quickly gained popularity, drawing in word game lovers worldwide. With its intuitive design and accessibility, it invites players to group 16 words into four related sets, offering a fun challenge while fostering a growing global community of word enthusiasts.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 25, 2025

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, you’re given 16 words to organize into four groups, but each word belongs to a different category like literature, technology, or geography. Some connections may seem obvious, but the game challenges you to think critically and spot hidden patterns. The key to winning lies in analyzing the clues and exploring different connections—use your problem-solving skills to conquer this brain game!

NYT Connections Hints for January 26

Yellow group — kitchen essentials

Green group — Distance

Blue group — components of a vehicle

Purple group — types of celebrations

'If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 24, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Ways to Get Food

Green: Keep Apart

Blue: Parts of a Big Rig

Purple: Dance Events Plus A Letter

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 26

Yellow group — ways to get food (FARM, FISH, GATHER, HUNT)

Green group — keep apart (CLOISTER, SECLUDE, SEPARATE, SILO)

Blue group — parts of a big rig (AXLES, HITCH, TRACTOR, TRAILER)

Purple group — dance events plus a letter (BALLY, DISCOG, PROMO, RAVEN)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
