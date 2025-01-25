NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 25, 2025

Apparently, if you only want to read more words to connect to one another, that is all you require: Through their platform, the New York Times gives readers multiple daily articles to pursue. Whereas before, players depended on writing to progress through the game, they now face word-building tests and options for showing word connections. These players submitted their proposals for gameplay transformations, which I will document next. Professionals who play Wordsmith can initiate their workouts either from their ongoing drills or immediately practice new skills. Your gambling experience on this page becomes unenjoyable when you decide to sit at the roulette. Through our strategic approach, you can develop responses to potential new questions. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for January 25

Yellow: Class sessions

Green: Facilities of a ski resort

Blue: Lexicon from Japanese language

Purple: Words starting with 'tri-'

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: SCHOOL PERIODS

Green: FEATURES OF A SKI RESORT

Blue: WORDS DERIVED FROM JAPANESE

Purple: WORDS AFTER THE PREFIX "TRI-"

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 25

SCHOOL PERIODS: CLASS, HOMEROOM, LUNCH, RECESS

FEATURES OF A SKI RESORT: LIFT, LODGE, MOGUL, SLOPE

WORDS DERIVED FROM JAPANESE: EMOJI, GINKGO, KARAOKE, TYCOON

WORDS AFTER THE PREFIX "TRI-": ANGLE, CYCLE, DENT, POD