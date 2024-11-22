NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 22

The New York Times Connections puzzle is a delightful brain teaser that challenges you to think creatively. By grouping seemingly unrelated words, you’ll uncover hidden patterns and flex your problem-solving muscles. It's a fun and effective way to sharpen your mind and spark your imagination. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Whether you're a seasoned puzzler or a curious newcomer, Connections offers a rewarding experience that will keep you engaged and entertained. So, why not give it a try and see how many clever connections you can make?

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 19, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Created by the creative mind of Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily word puzzle that combines entertainment with cognitive stimulation. In each game, players uncover hidden connections between seemingly unrelated words, enhancing both creative thinking and logical reasoning. It's an enjoyable way to expand your vocabulary while keeping your mind sharp.

Whether you're looking for a quick mental refresh or a more challenging workout, Connections is accessible on any device. Its intuitive design ensures it's perfect for players of all skill levels, offering a satisfying mental exercise with every round.

How to Play NYT Connections?

In Connections, your task is to organize 16 words into four unique categories, each tied to a shared theme. The puzzles span a variety of topics, from history and science to pop culture and more, offering a great chance to test your knowledge and enhance your problem-solving skills.

Watch out for deceptive connections—some of the links are intentionally tricky! With only one correct solution per puzzle, you'll need to blend logic and creativity to solve it. Ready to dive in? Uncover the hidden connections and start spotting the patterns!

NYT Connections Hints for November 22

Yellow: Canine sounds

Green: Event perspectives

Blue: Cocktail terminology

Purple: Business structure

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 17, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — sound like a dog

Green group — broadcast, as online media

Blue group — cocktail-making verbs

Purple group — organizational structures, metaphorically

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 22

Sound Like A Dog: BARK, BAY, HOWL, SNARL

Broadcast, As Online Media: AIR, PLAY, RUN, STREAM

Cocktail-Making Verbs: GARNISH, MUDDLE, STIR, STRAIN

Organizational Structures, Metaphorically: CHAIN, LADDER, PYRAMID, TREE