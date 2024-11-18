Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 18, 2024

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 18, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - November 18, 2024.

The New York Times Connections puzzle is an excellent way to exercise your mind. This engaging word game challenges you to think critically and identify patterns by grouping words that seem unrelated at first. As you work through each puzzle, you'll strengthen your problem-solving skills and boost your creativity.

Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)
Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Whether you're an experienced puzzler or simply seeking a fun mental workout, Connections provides an enjoyable and stimulating experience that keeps your brain active and focused. Give it a go and discover how many connections you can find!

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 16, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Designed by the creative Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily word puzzle that combines fun with mental stimulation. Each round encourages you to uncover hidden links between a set of unrelated words, helping to enhance both your creative thinking and logical reasoning. It's an enjoyable way to boost your vocabulary while sharpening your problem-solving abilities.

Whether you're looking for a brief mental break or a more challenging puzzle, Connections offers flexibility across any device. With its easy-to-use interface, it’s perfect for players of all skill levels, providing a satisfying brain workout every time you play.

How to Play NYT Connections?

In Connections, your goal is to sort 16 words into four distinct categories, each linked by a common theme. The puzzles cover a wide range of topics, from history and science to pop culture and beyond, giving you plenty of opportunities to challenge your knowledge and refine your problem-solving abilities.

Be careful not to fall for misleading connections—some of the links are intentionally tricky! With just one correct solution per puzzle, you'll need to use both logic and creativity to succeed. Ready for the challenge? Jump in, uncover the hidden connections, and start discovering the patterns!

NYT Connections Hints for November 18

Yellow: Available in the washroom

Green: Recurring expenses

Blue: Dotted designs visible to the naked eye

Purple: Varieties of crabs

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 15, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Yellow: Used in Hair Care

Green: Monthly Expenses

Blue: Things with Spots

Purple: ___Crab

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 18

Used in Hair Care: COMB, DRYER, HAIRSPRAY, ROLLERS

Monthly Expenses: GAS, INTERNET, PHONE, RENT

Things with Spots: DALMATIAN, DIE, DOMINO, LADYBUG

___Crab: FIDDLER, HERMIT, HORSESHOE, SPIDER

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //