NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 25

The New York Times Connections puzzle is an engaging and thought-provoking challenge that invites you to uncover hidden relationships between seemingly unrelated words. It offers a refreshing blend of logic and creativity, providing moments of discovery as you group words in unexpected ways. Whether you're an experienced puzzle solver or simply looking for a stimulating mental activity, Connections offers a rewarding and enjoyable experience. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Designed by the inventive Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily word puzzle which blends fun with mental stimulation. Each puzzle challenges players to uncover unexpected links between words that seem unrelated at first, encouraging both creativity and logical thinking. It’s a great way to enhance your vocabulary while exercising your brain.

Whether seeking a brief mental break or a more engaging challenge, Connections is easy to play on any device. Its user-friendly design suits players of all skill levels, providing a rewarding and enjoyable experience with every puzzle.

How to Play NYT Connections?

Connections tasks you with sorting 16 words into four unique groups, each connected by a common theme. From history and science to entertainment and beyond, the puzzle offers a fun way to challenge your knowledge and enhance your analytical thinking.

But be prepared for some tricky twists—certain connections are meant to mislead you! With only one correct solution per puzzle, you’ll need to balance logic with creativity to find the right answers. Think you’re up for it? Dive in, uncover the hidden connections, and see how many patterns you can discover!

NYT Connections Hints for November 25

Yellow: To obtain

Green: Gathering of people

Blue: Building a ship

Purple: Eastern spiritual teachings

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Attain

Green: Large Group

Blue: Parts of a Ship

Purple: Associated Principles in Chinese Philosophy

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 25

Attain: EARN, LAND, SCORE, WIN

Large Group: CROWD, FLOCK, HOST, SEA

Parts of a Ship: ANCHOR, BOW, BRIDGE, DECK

Associated Principles in Chinese Philosophy: EXPANSIVE, LIGHT, MASCULINE, YANG