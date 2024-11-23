NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 23

The New York Times Connections puzzle is an engaging mental workout that pushes you to think outside the box. You will uncover hidden relationships and patterns by grouping words that initially seem disconnected, challenging your problem-solving skills. It's a stimulating and enjoyable way to enhance cognitive agility while sparking creativity. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Whether you're a puzzle enthusiast or a newcomer eager to test your wits, Connections offers a satisfying experience that captivates you. Give it a try and see how many insightful connections you can uncover.

What is NYT Connections?

Crafted by the inventive Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily word puzzle that blends fun with mental exercise. In each round, players uncover subtle links between seemingly unrelated words, fostering both creativity and logical reasoning. It’s an entertaining way to broaden your vocabulary while sharpening your cognitive abilities.

Whether you're in need of a brief mental break or seeking a more rigorous challenge, Connections is available on any device. With its user-friendly interface, it’s ideal for players of all skill levels, providing a rewarding mental workout with each puzzle.

How to Play NYT Connections?

In Connections, your challenge is to categorize 16 words into four distinct groups, each connected by a common theme. The puzzles cover a wide range of subjects, from history and science to entertainment and beyond, providing an excellent opportunity to test your knowledge and boost your analytical skills.

Be prepared for tricky connections—some links are designed to mislead! With only one correct solution per puzzle, you'll need to combine logic and creativity to crack it. Are you up for the challenge? Dive in, uncover the hidden connections, and start identifying the patterns!

NYT Connections Hints for November 23

Yellow: Narrations

Green: To trickle from

Blue: Pierced items

Purple: Crimson and Onyx

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Telling of Events

Green: Secreted by Trees

Blue: Things on Sticks

Purple: Black or Red

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 23

Telling of Events - ACCOUNT, CHRONICLE, DESCRIPTION, STORY

Secreted by Trees - GUM, LATEX, RESIN, SAP

Things on Sticks - BALL-IN-CUP, CORN DOG, COTTON SWAB, LOLLIPOP

Black or Red - BALANCE SHEET, CHECKERS, LICORICE, ROULETTE