NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 26, 2024

Are you prepared to challenge your vocabulary and problem-solving abilities? The New York Times Connections puzzle presents an exciting game that demands you to uncover hidden links among words. In each round, you'll explore the complex connections that tie together terms that may seem unrelated. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Whether you're a language lover or new to puzzle-solving, Connections provides an entertaining and fulfilling experience. Enhance your skills with useful tactics or simply relish the excitement of discovering the solutions. It's a game that will captivate you and inspire you to dive deeper into more word-related quests.

What is NYT Connections?

This daily challenge crafted by the creative Wyna Liu is ideal for anyone who enjoys a clever brain workout.

With Connections, you can exercise your vocabulary while uncovering surprising links between words. It’s a delightful way to sharpen your language skills, and you can easily play on your computer, tablet, or phone.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, your task is to categorize 16 words into four groups, each linked by a hidden theme. Covering a variety of topics from literature to technology and locations, the words can be tricky. Don’t let the obvious pairs mislead you—there’s only one correct way to group each set! Put on your thinking cap to uncover the hidden connections and prove yourself as a Connections champion.

NYT Connections Hints for October 26

Yellow: Boxing lexicon

Green: OK signal-callers

Blue: terms preceding a word that sounds like 'knot.'"

Purple: Sports theme explored in Billy Joel's songs."

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow - Boxing terms

Green - Oklahoma QBs

Blue - ___ Shot

Purple - Athletes mentioned in "We Didn’t Start the Fire"

NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 26

Boxing terms: HOOK, JAB, KNOCKDOWN, UPPERCUT

Oklahoma QBs: BRADFORD, HURTS, MAYFIELD, MURRAY

___ Shot: CHEAP, JUMP, LONG, SLAP

Athletes mentioned in "We Didn’t Start the Fire": CAMPANELLA, DIMAGGIO, MANTLE, MARCIANNO