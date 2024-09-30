NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 30, 2024

With the New York Times' latest puzzle, Connections, get ready to dive into the challenge of uncovering the hidden links between words. This compelling game while similar to the format of other word games like Wordle, has a unique way to solve it which adds to the fun. To help you conquer today's puzzle, we've gathered expert tips, hints, and strategies to boost your gameplay. Take on the challenge and become a word wizard! Or, if you're feeling relaxed, simply scroll down to reveal the answers and enjoy the solutions. The choice is yours! Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Introducing Connections, the latest puzzle sensation from The New York Times, expertly designed by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily word game has quickly won over word enthusiasts globally, becoming a social media hit. With its user-friendly design and easy accessibility on web browsers and mobile devices, Connections encourages a lively community of word lovers to engage and challenge their vocabulary skills. Join the global movement of players and experience the excitement of Connections.

How to Play NYT Connections

Prepare yourself for a mind-bending journey. Your task is to arrange the 16 words in the grid into four astute quartets that are connected by a single topic. The connections, which cover subjects like literature, technology, geography, and more, maybe wacky and cunning. But exercise caution—there is only one appropriate grouping for each set, even though multiple words could appear to be excellent matches. You'll need to hone your critical thinking abilities and dig deep to find those hidden patterns if you want to solve today's puzzle. Prepare to win by showcasing your magical ability to solve problems.

NYT Connections Hints for September 30

Yellow: Cooking methods that use water

Green: Used to create sweet-smelling versions

Blue: Accompanied by an awesome pet

Purple: Resembles name of cities

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Cook with Heat and Water

Green: Common Perfume Ingredients

Blue: Characters with Pet Dogs

Purple: Capital City Homophones

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 30

Cook with Heat and Water: BLANCH, BOIL, POACH, STEAM

Common Perfume Ingredients: AMBERGRIS, MUSK, ROSE, VANILLA

Characters with Pet Dogs: CHARLIE, DOROTHY, SHAGGY, WALLACE

Capital City Homophones: KETO, ROAM, SOPHIA, SOUL