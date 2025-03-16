NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 16, 2025

Less than a year ago, Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword added a new game to their list of fun word games – NYT Strands. Players of the game get to choose from a range of "spangrams," or daily themes, in the Strands section of the New York Times. Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 16, 2025. (Unsplash )

A new chapter of the interesting game is available as of Thursday, March 16, 2025. We will provide you a brief crash course if you need help solving today’s Strands. The "spangram," which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue.

Today’s Strands hints

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme – Drive to survive

If you are unable to figure out today’s puzzle, take a look at this quick Strands hint — The words are related to racing.

Are you still in the dark? Don’t worry, here are a few words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PENT

FLARE

SPENT

FLEA

ROLE

LIFE

MENU

Are you still struggling? The spangram will definitely give you a hint about the connection word.

NYT Strands Spangram hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is Horizontal!

The hint for today’s Spangram for Strands is a two-word title for a highly competitive, professional type of car racing.

NYT Strands spangram answer

FORMULAONE is the spangram response for today, Sunday, March 13, 2025.

NYT Strands answers for March 13, 2025