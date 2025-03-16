NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 16, 2025
Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 16, 2025.
Less than a year ago, Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword added a new game to their list of fun word games – NYT Strands. Players of the game get to choose from a range of "spangrams," or daily themes, in the Strands section of the New York Times.
A new chapter of the interesting game is available as of Thursday, March 16, 2025. We will provide you a brief crash course if you need help solving today’s Strands. The "spangram," which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue.
Today’s Strands hints
NYT Strands hint for today’s theme – Drive to survive
If you are unable to figure out today’s puzzle, take a look at this quick Strands hint — The words are related to racing.
Are you still in the dark? Don’t worry, here are a few words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- PENT
- FLARE
- SPENT
- FLEA
- ROLE
- LIFE
- MENU
Are you still struggling? The spangram will definitely give you a hint about the connection word.
NYT Strands Spangram hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?
Today's spangram is Horizontal!
The hint for today’s Spangram for Strands is a two-word title for a highly competitive, professional type of car racing.
NYT Strands spangram answer
FORMULAONE is the spangram response for today, Sunday, March 13, 2025.
NYT Strands answers for March 13, 2025
- RACE
- PITS
- QUALIFYING
- PODIUM
- SPRINT
- PRACTICE