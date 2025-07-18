Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Oakland shooting: State parole agent shot on Edgewater Drive, manhunt underway

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 02:52 am IST

A state parole agent was shot in East Oakland on Thursday, triggering a manhunt. The suspect fled on foot after the 12:48 p.m. incident on Edgewater Drive.

A state parole agent was shot at the state parole office building on Edgewater Drive in East Oakland on Thursday afternoon, sparking a city-wide manhunt. The Oakland Police Department has not provided any details on the suspect and said that the person of interest fled on foot after the shooting on the 7700 block of Edgewater Drive, at 12:48 p.m. local time.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
The state parole agent has been taken to the hospital for treatment, and their current condition is unknown, as per Oakland's local Mercury News.

As a result of the shooting, California Highway Patrol is shut down multiple roads, including Interstate 880 and Hegenberger Road.

This is a breaking news. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
