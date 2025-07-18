Oakland shooting: State parole agent shot on Edgewater Drive, manhunt underway

A state parole agent was shot at the state parole office building on Edgewater Drive in East Oakland on Thursday afternoon, sparking a city-wide manhunt. The Oakland Police Department has not provided any details on the suspect and said that the person of interest fled on foot after the shooting on the 7700 block of Edgewater Drive, at 12:48 p.m. local time. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The state parole agent has been taken to the hospital for treatment, and their current condition is unknown, as per Oakland's local Mercury News.

As a result of the shooting, California Highway Patrol is shut down multiple roads, including Interstate 880 and Hegenberger Road.

This is a breaking news.