Obama to face criminal charges? Tulsi Gabbard accuses former prez of 'treasonous conspiracy' against Trump

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has sparked fresh controversy after hinting that former President Barack Obama could face criminal charges. She linked the possibility to what she described as a “treasonous conspiracy” against President Donald Trump. On Saturday morning, Gabbard made an appearance on Fox and Friends to discuss a declassified report she released on Friday against Obama's administration. Tulsi Gabbard alleges Barack Obama could face criminal charges linked to a treasonous conspiracy against Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

Gabbard claims Obama administration fabricated eveidence against Trump

Gabbard's report alleges that officials of Obama's administration “manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup” against Trump.

On Saturday, she alleged that during the 2016 presidential elections, the government presented a different narrative about Russian interference than what they privately believed. Gabbard said, “The intelligence community assessed — and this is what the documents detail — essentially Russia doesn’t have the tools, the capability, or the intent to try to change the outcome of the US presidential election," as reported by The Mediate.

She directly implicated then-President Barack Obama and top intelligence officials in what she called a “treasonous conspiracy” aimed at damaging Donald Trump’s reputation. She argued that the investigation into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia was driven by fabricated evidence.

Director of National Intelligence shared, “One day later President Obama calls a meeting of his National Security Council, his top officials, to be held on what they call a sensitive topic and the results of that meeting, which we released yesterday in these over a hundred documents that talk in detail how President Obama and his team — he directed a manufactured piece of intelligence that detail not if but how Russia tried to influence the outcome of the United States election that Trump won in November of 2016.”

Tulsi Gabbard says Obama could face criminal charges for ‘years-long coup’ against Trump

When pressed about whether Obama could face any charges for the alleged “years-long coup,” against Trump, Gabbard said, “Rachel, the seriousness of, again, the implications and the consequences of these actions that were taken demand accountability.”

She continued, “The American people not only deserve the truth and accountability, when we look at the future of our country as a democratic Republic and the American people’s ability to have faith that when they go and cast a vote at the ballot box, that the will of the people will be respected by those in government, whether they be Democrats or Republicans. This is literally what is at stake here.”

Gabbard confirmed that she is “referring” the documents to the Department of Justice for “accountability and action”. She added, “No one, no matter who they are, no matter how high up they are or how powerful they may be, no matter the intelligence officials or professionals were who were a part of this treasonous conspiracy, there must be accountability.”