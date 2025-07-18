Michelle, Barack Obama playfully dismiss divorce speculations, reveal who's stubborn, romantic and messier

The Obamas have taken the couple's challenge test as the former First Couple addressed the divorce rumors in Michelle's “IMO” podcast. Barack and Michelle Obama got married in 1992 and the pair has two daughters: Sasha, 24, and Malia, 27. The couple recently played 'who' game at the Former Lady's podcast.

In a video shared on her “IMO” podcast's social media account, Michelle and Barack Obama answered a series of “who” questions.

When the ‘who’ game begins, the 44th US President and First Lady both point to Barack on question “who apologizes first after a fight.” They both mention Michelle when asked “Who's the funny one?”

The former President continues to acquire titles such as most patient, most romantic, grumpiest in the morning, and biggest baby when ill, among others.

According to the two, Michelle Obama demands more attention, is more stubborn, and even takes longer to get dressed.

However, they both weren't always in accord on who was the messier, who was the greater social butterfly, who cooks better or who said “I love you” first.

Obamas' fans react

Meanwhile, several fans of the couple showered their love on the video, with one writing: “A normal, kind, intelligent, and happy couple in the White House... I miss that soooooo much!!!”

“Even all the way from EU I miss you two in office. Greatest USA president and first lady of my lifetime!” another commented.

“She married right. A man who apologises and is patient and is romantic . What else could you ask for !!!👏” a third person reacted.

‘She took me back’, quips Barack Obama

The humorous video was released following their dismissal of divorce rumors on the July 16 podcast episode. “Wait, you guys like each other?” her brother Craig Robinson, who also co-hosts the show, asked Barack in jest at the beginning of the podcast.

Reacting to his remarks, the the former politician joked, “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while.”

The Former First Lady went on to say that if they aren't in the same room, “folks think we're divorced.”

The couple's divorce rumors ignited after she was notably absent from both President Donald Trump's inauguration and President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January.

Michelle opens up about hard and good times

During the podcast, Michelle stated that “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man.”

“And we’ve had some really hard times. We’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures. I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” she added.

Responding to her, Barack asked her to not make him “cry”.