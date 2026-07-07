Oceanside fire: Wildfire erupts near Camp Pendleton, smoke seen across San Diego; check map, visuals

A wildfire erupted near Camp Pendleton, in Oceanside, San Diego County, California on Monday. According to Watch Duty, the fire is being called 'Pipeline Fire' and is located around 3 miles North of Stuart Mesa Road and Hammond Drive.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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According to Watch Duty, the fire is has now grown to over 150 acres. Camp Pendleton posted an update on Facebook regarding the incident and issued a smoke alert for the area. They said the Camp Pendleton Fire Department is responding to the incident, and an evacuation warning has been issued for nearby areas.

"There is currently a vegetation fire located at Range 501," the update read. “The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is currently responding. ”Fire is burning in moderate fuels with a moderate rate of spread.

"Smoke may be visible to base residents. Evacuation ordered for 32 area. For the latest updates, please follow this page."

The smoke from the fire is visible across San Diego and beyond, with residents as far north as Fallbrook reporting smoke Monday afternoon. The nearby North County Fire Protection District shared an update on X amid hoards of 911 calls reporting a possible fire.

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{{^usCountry}} "Camp Pendleton currently has a vegetation fire on their base. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district," the update read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Camp Pendleton currently has a vegetation fire on their base. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district," the update read. {{/usCountry}}

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Pipeline Fire Map: Check Areas Affected

The fire is located just off the San Diego Expressway between Stuart and Las Flores. Wind from the sea is pushing the fire further north towards Fallbrook and further down towards Temecula.

Just southeast of the Pipeline Fire towards Vista, another fire called Twin Fire is burning at 3.8 acres.

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Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty:

The Pipeline Fire is burning just off the San Diego Expressway.

Camp Pendleton Fire Visuals

Visuals of the fire emerged on the dash camera of the University of San Diego's wildfire monitoring cam. It showed white and grey plumes of smoke rising from the area and moving east.

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Here's a photo of the incident:

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Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is a major US Marine Corps base that lies between Los Angeles and San Diego, stretching along the Pacific coast. The base covers about 125,000 acres and is one of the largest Marine Corps installations in the United States.

This story is being updated.