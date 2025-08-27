Ogden fire: Blaze at rail yard off I-15 sparks thick, black smoke- Latest here

A fire broke out at a railyard in Utah's Ogden on Monday afternoon sending plumes of thick black smoke in the air. Ogden City Fire Department were responding to the incident and confirmed its location just off the Interstate-15 near the Ogden Mill. Representational image.(Unsplash)

According to the fire department, the railyard was full of plastic construction pipes, which had caught fire, local Fox affiliate, Fox 13 of Sal Lake City, reported. The cause of the fire is still not known.

The Ogden City Fire Department shared an update on the Facebook page and asked residents to avoid the area.

Here's a video of the fire:

"For your safety and the safety of our crews, please avoid the area and consider using alternate east/west routes such as 24th Street, 21st Street, or 12th Street," the statement said.

ABC affiliate, KUTV2, reported that the fire was largely in control by 1 p.m. local time and no homes were threated.

Additionally, the fire also caused traffic disruptions and several engines and ladders responded to the fire. Utah Transit Authority said that travelers should expect a delay of between 10 to 15 minutes.