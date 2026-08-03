Did Ohio Rep. Max Miller's secret recordings back ex-wife's drug abuse claims? ‘Testosterone replacement therapy’

Controversial Ohio Representative Max Miller has made public audio recordings that he secretly obtained of his former wife in an effort to counter her allegations of abuse against him . However, these recordings actually support some of her claims.

Emily Moreno accused her ex-husband, Rep. Max Miller, of having a drug problem and claimed to find needles in their home. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

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On Sunday, the Republican lawmaker released the recordings via a Dropbox link, which feature his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, accusing him of substance abuse, expressing her fear of him, and disclosing that she had taken photographs of needles found beside his bed.

The audio captures a tense confrontation between the couple on August 20, 2024, where Emily implies that Miller has been recording their conversations, prompting her to ask him, “You’ve never recorded one of our conversations?”

“I don't,” Miller responded in the audio recording that he seemingly recorded without their knowledge during their conversation.

“I have never gone into your cellphone. And I’ve never gone into your computer. And I’ve never sneaked into your backpack,” he continued.

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Max Miller and his wife's conversation about drug

Emily, the daughter of US Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), confessed to searching through his backpack, stating, she truly believes that he has a drug problem.

Miller appeared surprised by this revelation.

Emily further clarified that she suspected he had used marijuana at some time and that she discovered needles near his bed, which prompted her to take photographs of them.

When the representative laughed, Emily retorted, “I don’t know why that’s funny. That’s actually really f–kin’ scary. It was a huge impetus for why I left.”

“OK. Go for it. Test for me whatever you would like," he replied.

The congressman strongly refuted the claim of having needles located near his bed, referencing the “Jewish word of honor” and urging her to verify. Emily responded by stating that she would send him images of the needles.

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When Miller proposed that he was extremely willing to undergo any drug test, his ex-wife said, “I don’t know why you’d be thrilled with that, Max.”

“I’m not tryin’ to screw you,” she stated in different audio clip, as per The NY Post. “I’m honest-to-God scared.”

Max Miller underwent testosterone replacement therapy

Miller ultimately confessed to her in a separate recording that he had undergone testosterone replacement therapy and had been transparent with her regarding this matter.

During their custody dispute, Emily's legal representatives questioned Miller about the frequency of his steroid use, substances recognized for inducing anger and significant mood fluctuations. However, the congressman's team objected to responding to this inquiry.

Max Miller's livestream

On Sunday, the congressman conducted a livestream on X to respond to the allegations of abuse made against him by his ex-wife.

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Emily has presented multiple claims regarding Miller in both court and to law enforcement, asserting that he physically assaulted her during a custody exchange, scalded her with hot water, and threatened her with a firearm.

Additionally, she has expressed worries about potential abuse towards their 2-year-old daughter, who has been reported to have a broken collarbone and what seemed to be a handprint bruise on her shoulder, as detailed in a police report.

In his livestream, Miller categorically rejected all of these allegations.

In addition to the allegations made by Emily, Miller faces accusations of abuse from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, as well as claims of having pushed an individual down the stairs during high school and being arrested for driving under the influence while in college.

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The congressman's livestream led Sen. Moreno to speak out, urging that Miller should seek psychological assistance, contending that he is unfit to serve in the House.