Max Miller abuse allegations: What newly released police videos reveal about dispute with ex-wife | Explained

Freshly released police interviews obtained by CNN have intensified scrutiny surrounding Max Miller and his ongoing legal dispute with ex-wife Emily Moreno. Rep.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio, arrives for new member orientation check-in and program registration with Emily Moreno in Washington, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

The interviews, connected to a custody and defamation battle between the pair, reportedly include Moreno detailing allegations of abuse against the Ohio Republican congressman. The accusations have been repeatedly denied by Miller.

What do the police videos show? According to CNN, the recordings stem from a February investigation by Bay Village police in Ohio after the couple’s two-year-old daughter suffered a broken collarbone.

Authorities ultimately filed no charges related to the child’s injury, and police told the outlet there are currently no open investigations involving either parent.

In one interview cited by CNN, Moreno became emotional while recounting an alleged New Year’s Eve incident in which she claimed Miller pointed a gun at her while she was changing their infant daughter’s diaper.

“When I’m changing,” Moreno said when asked by police when the gun allegedly appeared, according to CNN. Asked what Miller allegedly did, she responded: “Holds it on me.”

Moreno also told investigators she left the marriage because she was “scared of him a lot.” Miller denied the allegations in a separate interview with CNN, calling the gun claim “a complete fabrication.”

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“I don’t have a weapon that’s even easily accessible in my home like that,” Miller said. “Every single weapon that I have is locked up.”

Additional allegations emerge in custody battle CNN also reported that Moreno accused Miller of physically pushing her during a custody exchange earlier this year. According to Moreno’s account, the alleged altercation occurred when she arrived to pick up their daughter for a birthday party.

Miller has denied the accusation and pointed to Ring camera footage he said showed Moreno calmly leaving his home after the incident.

The dispute has expanded beyond police interviews into a broader legal battle involving restraining orders, custody filings and a defamation lawsuit filed by Miller against Moreno and her attorney.

Court documents cited by CNN also include Moreno’s allegation that Miller once threw hot water at her during their marriage. Moreno submitted photographs showing red marks on parts of her body and described the alleged incident as “one of the final straws” in their relationship.

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Miller rejected the accusation, telling CNN the claim was false and suggesting the marks could have resulted from sunburn.

Political fallout and ongoing legal fight Miller, who served as an adviser to Donald Trump during Trump’s first administration, married Moreno in 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Their divorce was finalized in 2025.

Last week, a judge reportedly issued restraining orders directing both Miller and Moreno not to “threaten, abuse, annoy or interfere” with one another.

Despite the controversy, Miller told CNN the dispute would not affect his reelection campaign in Ohio. “This isn’t going to affect my chances at reelection,” he said. “I continue to talk to anybody who would like to talk to me.”