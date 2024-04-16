OJ Simpson's last will & testament filed in Nevada court: Will Brown, Goldman families get money they're owed?

O.J. Simpson's Last Will and Testament, filed in a Nevada court following his death at 76, has sparked uncertainty over the distribution of his estate. Just days after the 25th anniversary of the gruesome double murder of which he was accused but acquitted, OJ Simpson has opened a Twitter account with a vow to do “a little getting even.”(AFP)

The executor, Simpson's long-time attorney, Malcom LaVergne, admits to being unsure about the estate's worth and who will receive payouts. The entirety of Simpson's estate was placed in a trust controlled by LaVergne, created in late January.

LaVergne stated that the estate is expected to undergo the probate process to settle debts and distribute assets.

Simpson owed a substantial amount to the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, totaling $100 million. However, it remains unclear if they will receive any funds from the estate. LaVergne emphasised that the IRS, owed by Simpson, will be prioritised over other creditors in the "pecking order.”

Despite being named executor, LaVergne may not have control over who receives payouts. The Goldman family, owed a significant sum by Simpson, remains committed to pursuing the money they are owed.

Additionally, Simpson's other property was placed in a trust in January, but its value has yet to be determined. LaVergne expressed surprise at being named the executor and pledged to take his responsibilities seriously.

LaVergne vows to ensure Goldman’s family get ‘zero’ from his estate

"It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero or nothing. Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing," LaVergne told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"We've had this problem for a long long time," added LaVergne. “It could be in a trust, it could be probate. It could be all gone.”

What did Ron Goldman's father have to say about O.J. Simpson's death?

Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman's father, stressed that the focus should remain on his son's death rather than O.J. Simpson's passing.

Fred Goldman reiterated his sentiments, stating, “His death is a reminder that Ron and Nicole were murdered by him. I am not going to react to my thoughts about him dying. My response will not be about O.J.'s death but about the loss of my son's life by him.”

Meanwhile, debt collection attorney David Cook indicated that they will scrutinise trusts and potentially file in Nevada probate court to pursue Simpson's assets. "We've had this problem for a long, long time," Cook said. "You can be shocked, you can walk up on something and say there's nothing there."