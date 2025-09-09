Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Oklahoma school bus crash: Softball team members possibly injured in rollover near Minco, Grady County

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 08:08 am IST

A school bus rolled over multiple times in Grady County, Oklahoma, on Hwy 152 Monday afternoon. Multiple injuries are feared, officials said.

A school bus crashed in Grady County in Oklahoma, on Monday afternoon. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Office, the bus rolled over multiple times. Six people were injured in the accident and were transported to the hospital, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the accident happened on Oklahoma State Highway 152 and County Street 2760 and added that the bus belonged to a high school softball team.

The superintendent of Minco schools announced that the school will remain closed on Tuesday on account of the tragic school bus accident.

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
