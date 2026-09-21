Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for September 21-30: What weather will the US see?

The Old Farmer's Almanac has shared its long-range weather outlook for September, and it gives a region-by-region look at what the rest of the month may bring across the United States.

What is the Almanac forecast?

The Old Farmer's Almanac has shared its weather outlook for the rest of September across the US. (Old Farmer's Almanac)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is a long-range forecast. It gives a general idea of the weather in different regions instead of predicting the exact weather for each day. The Almanac divides the US into different zones and says whether temperatures and rainfall are expected to be higher or lower than usual.

Almanac uses solar science, climate studies and weather science to make its forecasts. It compares solar patterns and past weather with current solar activity. It also considers climate data and major weather patterns such as El Nino and La Nina.

Northeast and Eastern regions

The Northeast is expected to have showers and cool weather for the rest of the month.

In the Atlantic Corridor, the north may see scattered showers through September 23, while the south is expected to stay sunny. Isolated showers and cool weather are forecast for the final week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Appalachians may see isolated showers in the north and sunshine in the south through September 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Appalachians may see isolated showers in the north and sunshine in the south through September 23. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Showers and cool weather follow from September 24 to 27. The month then ends with showers in the north, sunshine in the south and milder weather.

Southeast stays sunny and mild stretch is forecast through September 24. The month ends sunny as cool weather turns warmer.

For Florida, the north is forecast to stay sunny through the end of the month.

Also read: Old Farmer’s Almanac September forecast: What fall 2026 weather will look like across the US

Midwest and Central regions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Lower Lakes region may see showers through the end of the month. Cool weather is expected to become milder.

In the Ohio Valley, the final 10 days could bring scattered showers in the east and sunshine in the west. Cool weather is expected across the region.

Upper Midwest may see rainy periods and cool weather through the end of the month.

In the Heartland, sunny and hot weather is forecast through September 23. The month is then expected to end with isolated thunderstorms and cooler weather.

Also read: Super El Nino winter weather forecast: What December, January and February could bring across the US

Southern and Western regions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

the Deep South is expected to stay sunny and warm through September 23. Isolated showers are forecast for the final week, with cooler weather in the north and mild weather in the south.

In Texas and Oklahoma, the north may stay sunny while the south could see isolated thunderstorms through September 25, with hot weather across the region.

High Plains may see isolated showers and warm weather through the end of the month.

In the Intermountain Region, the month ends with sunshine followed by rainy.

The Desert Southwest may see sunshine and very warm weather through Sept 22. Rainy periods and cooler weather follow from Sept 23 to 26. The final four days are forecast to be sunny and cool.

Pacific Coast, Alaska and Hawaii

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Pacific Northwest is forecast to see rainy periods and chilly weather through the end of the month.

In the Pacific Southwest, a few showers are forecast in the north through September 22 while the south stays sunny. Alaska may see periods of rain and snow in the north and central areas through the end of the month.

In Hawaii, the Almanac flags a tropical storm threat from September 23 to 25 and showers and warm weather close the month.