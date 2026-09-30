Omaha Burke High School shooting update: Police respond as one injured; first details on suspect out

Police have responded to a shooting incident that resulted in one injury occurring in the vicinity of Omaha Burke High School, Nebraska on Wednesday morning.

In a shooting incident near Omaha Burke High School, one person was injured Wednesday morning. Police arrested a suspect (Unsplash)

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At approximately 7:30 a.m., First Alert 6 initially received notification of the occurrence near the school located at 120th and Dodge.

Students were directed into the building, with officials confirming that the entire incident took place outside the school premises. Officials confirmed to KETV that police have arrested one person.

The students were escorted into the building, with officials verifying that the entire incident occurred outside the school premises.

Burke High School shooting: Omaha Police Department issues statement

“The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at Burke High School,” the police department stated on X.

“We believe this was an isolated incident between two people. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, and we believe the other involved party is detained at this time.”

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Burke High School secured status lifted, confirm police

As a precautionary measure, Burke High School was secured at the time of shooting. However, the status was lifted later and there is no current threat to the institution.

Police have recovered a firearm.

The identities of victim or suspect remain undisclosed. Similarly, particulars concerning the incident's location within or adjacent to the school premises, whether a lockdown was implemented, and whether educational activities or standard operations experienced disruption have not been released.

According to the X account Omaha Scanner, which monitors scanner activity throughout the Omaha region and disseminates reports regarding such incidents, a seventeen-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

An investigation is underway.