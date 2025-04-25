Omaha tornado: Possible twister spotted in Nebraska, warning in Council Bluffs, Carter Lake

A possible tornado was spotted near Omaha on Thursday after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Nebraska city and a couple of other cities in Iowa - Council Bluffs and Carter Lake. NWS issued a tornado warning for Omaha(X/weathertrackus)

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding battered parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, prompting multiple warnings from the NWS Omaha/Valley office. The storms brought 60 mph wind gusts, quarter-size hail, and heavy rainfall, creating hazardous conditions across the region.

Some locals and storm chasers posted visuals of a tornado-like structure near Omaha.

At 5:08 PM CDT, the NWS allowed a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western Lancaster, southeastern Seward, and northeastern Saline counties in Nebraska to expire at 5:15 PM. The storm, located near coordinates 40.65°N, 96.96°W, had weakened below severe limits, moving northeast at 19 knots. Though no longer an immediate threat, gusty winds remained possible, with the NWS advising residents to stay cautious.

Simultaneously, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remained active until 5:30 PM CDT for western Pottawattamie County, Iowa. A storm near Crescent, 8 miles northeast of Omaha, was moving northeast at 20 mph, packing 60 mph winds and 1-inch hail. Radar confirmed the potential for hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. The NWS urged residents to seek shelter in interior rooms on the lowest floor of buildings.

At 4:32 PM CDT, the NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for west-central Pottawattamie County, Iowa, and southeastern Douglas County, Nebraska, effective until 7:45 PM CDT. Doppler radar detected thunderstorms dumping heavy rain, triggering flash flooding in small creeks, urban areas, highways, and low-lying zones. Affected areas included southeastern Omaha, northwestern Council Bluffs, Ralston, Carter Lake, and key neighborhoods like Aksarben, Benson, and Old Market. The NWS emphasized the danger, advising, “Turn around, don’t drown,” as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

These warnings follow a pattern of severe weather in the region, with 15 tornadoes reported across Nebraska and Iowa on April 17, 2025, causing significant damage in Omaha and Essex. The NWS continues to monitor conditions, urging residents to stay updated via local weather alerts.