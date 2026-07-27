One Loudon shooting update: Sheriff's deputies present at Northpark Drive, Ashburn; scary visuals emerge

A shooting was reported in the One Loudon neighborhood of Ashburn, in Virginia, on Sunday, July 26. Loudon County Sheriff's Deputies are present at the scene of the shooting.

Loudon County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the One Loudon neighborhood. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There is a heavy law enforcement presence on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn,” they wrote in a statement. Meanwhile, scary videos and photos from the scene emerged showing heavy police presence.

What to know about the shooting in the One Loudon area

While the police asked the public to avoid the area, a reporter with Loudon Now, a local publication, noted that officials at the scene had confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital after being shot.

The sheriff's deputies had also assessed that there was no public threat at the time. Details of the suspect or the present condition of the victim is not known yet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Officials also did not share details on what led to the shooting.

One Loudon shooting: Scary photos and videos emerge

The reporter with the local publication shared some photos from the scene, where police vehicles could be seen, and a part of the area was taped off with crime scene tape.

Another video showed a massive police presence as a local reporter narrated what was going on in Ashburn.

One Loudon shooting: Reactions pour in

Several people reacted to the shooting at One Loudon. One person on X tagged the governor of Virginia and wrote “SHOOTING NEAR ONE LOUDOUN: #Loudoun Sheriff on scene of a confirmed shooting on Northpark Drive in #AshburnVA. One person shot and taken to hospital,” adding “Virginia sanctuary state blues.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Facebook, too, reactions to the shooting poured in. “Hope everyone will be okay. Also hope it wasn't a homeowner who had a teen kick in his door,” one wrote. Another added “Hope all safe.”

Yet another person expressed happiness they moved. “So glad I left. Not the Loudoun I knew in 1971,” they said. Another agreed, writing, “LC has gotten to be awful!”.

Many others commented on the situation in Loudon County. A person wrote “A lot going on in Loudoun County these days.” Another said “too close to home. Smh. Loudoun county getting crazy.” Yet another commented on humanity in general, writing “Horrific. What is happening to people? God, help us!.”

An individual also expressed shock at what went down, claiming they were in the area around the time. “Thats crazy I was just there,” they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}