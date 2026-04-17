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One more Pak-flagged ship to reach Karachi after crossing Hormuz strait

One more Pak-flagged ship to reach Karachi after crossing Hormuz strait

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Karachi, A Pakistan-flagged ship carrying crude oil will reach the Karachi Port on Saturday after crossing through the Strait of Hormuz after the US began its blockade, the government announced here Friday.

One more Pak-flagged ship to reach Karachi after crossing Hormuz strait

Since the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz began, this is the first merchant ship to be allowed to cross the strait in wake of the ceasefire between the US and Iran, a senior official of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation said.

"The ship which is carrying thousands of tonnes of crude oil is scheduled to dock at Karachi port tomorrow," PNSC official Shahzeb Akram said.

The Pakistan-flagged ship carrier had left for the Strait of Hormuz to bring the consignment last Sunday.

On Monday, PNSC's two merchant ships, Shalimar and Khairpur, were the first Pakistani ships to go into the Persian Gulf since the war broke out between Iran, the US and Israel.

Earlier on April 10, MV Selen, Pakistan's first container vessel, became the first to reach the Karachi Port.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
strait of hormuz crude oil karachi
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