OPEC+ is expected to keep its oil production targets unchanged during the first three months of 2027. The decision comes as the ongoing Iran war continues to disrupt oil exports from the Persian Gulf and creates uncertainty in global oil markets.

OPEC+ members weigh oil production targets for 2027 amid Iran war disruptions and global supply concerns. (REUTERS) more less

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The oil-producing alliance has reached an agreement in principle to maintain its existing production quotas for January, February and March 2027, according to two delegates who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

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Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ partners are expected to formally approve the decision during a series of virtual meetings scheduled for Sunday, November 29, according to Bloomberg.

The decision to keep production targets unchanged comes at a time when the alliance is facing two major challenges: disruptions caused by the Iran war and disagreements among members over their actual oil production capacity.

Iran war continues to create uncertainty in oil markets

The ongoing US-Iran conflict has made it difficult for oil exporters in the Persian Gulf to return to normal operations, even though some countries have managed to restore oil flows to levels seen before the war, according to Bloomberg.

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{{^usCountry}} The conflict has also pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel earlier this year because of concerns over disrupted supplies and exports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conflict has also pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel earlier this year because of concerns over disrupted supplies and exports. {{/usCountry}}

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However, prices have eased in recent weeks as oil exports from Gulf countries have increased and traders have started expecting a possible global oil surplus in 2027, according to Reuters.

Oil research firm Rapidan Energy Group also expects OPEC+ to leave its production targets unchanged. The firm said uncertainty over how long the US-Iran war will continue and how it will affect oil production and exports makes it difficult for the group to change its plans.

OPEC+ faces disagreements over oil production capacity

OPEC+ had originally planned to set new oil production targets for 2027 during Sunday's meeting. To help decide the new targets, the alliance ordered its first-ever external review of how much oil each member country is technically capable of producing.

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Iraq and Kazakhstan have challenged the production capacity estimates given to them, arguing that the assessments are too low, according to OPEC+ sources familiar with the discussions cited by Reuters.

These disagreements have made it difficult for OPEC+ to finalise new production targets for 2027. As a result, the group has moved towards keeping the existing targets unchanged during the first quarter.

OPEC+ could face another difficult year in 2027 as global oil supplies are expected to exceed demand. A large supply surplus could push oil prices lower and reduce the revenues of countries that depend heavily on oil exports, according to Bloomberg.

Oil futures have fallen almost 20% this month as supplies recover and demand remains weak.

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Energy research firm Rystad Energy expects the global oil surplus to reach 5 million barrels per day in 2027. This expected surplus would be equal to around 5% of worldwide oil demand, according to Rystad Energy. Rystad Energy said this surplus could happen even if oil supplies from the Persian Gulf recover only partially.