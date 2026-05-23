Opelousas Walmart shooting update: Two detained after Creswell Lane shooting; first details on suspects

A shooting was reported at the Opelousas Walmart at 1629 Creswell Lane, Opelousas, in Louisiana on Friday. The incident did not leave any people with injuries but two suspects were in custody.

A heavy police presence was reported at the Opelousas Walmart after a shooting there. Image for representational purposes.(Unspalsh)

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The scene is now secure. There is heavy law enforcement in the area. A person shared a photo with police vehicles visible outside.

Local channel KADN reported that the two in custody are teens, and the others of the group fled from the store.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement from the Opelousas Police Department read “The Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred inside Walmart located on Creswell Lane. At this time, two individuals are in custody and no injuries have been reported thus far. The scene remains active as investigators continue processing evidence and gathering information.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement from the Opelousas Police Department read “The Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred inside Walmart located on Creswell Lane. At this time, two individuals are in custody and no injuries have been reported thus far. The scene remains active as investigators continue processing evidence and gathering information.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They added that Walmart was temporarily closed till the investigation was completed. “Law enforcement is asking the public to please stay clear of the area to allow officers and investigators to safely conduct their work. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during this ongoing investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They added that Walmart was temporarily closed till the investigation was completed. “Law enforcement is asking the public to please stay clear of the area to allow officers and investigators to safely conduct their work. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during this ongoing investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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