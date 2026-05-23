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Opelousas Walmart shooting update: Two detained after Creswell Lane shooting; first details on suspects

A shooting was reported at the Opelousas Walmart at 1629 Creswell Lane, Opelousas, in Louisiana on Friday.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 03:08 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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A shooting was reported at the Opelousas Walmart at 1629 Creswell Lane, Opelousas, in Louisiana on Friday. The incident did not leave any people with injuries but two suspects were in custody.

A heavy police presence was reported at the Opelousas Walmart after a shooting there. Image for representational purposes.(Unspalsh)

The scene is now secure. There is heavy law enforcement in the area. A person shared a photo with police vehicles visible outside.

Local channel KADN reported that the two in custody are teens, and the others of the group fled from the store.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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