‘Outrageous’: Musk lambasts Biden for letting illegal migrants enter US to ‘create one-party state’

Hitting out at Joe Biden for prioritising legal status for millions of immigrants, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Friday that the US President is attempting to “get as many illegals in the country as possible” in order to establish a “one-party state.” US President Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

“Biden’s strategy is very simple: 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective,” the SpaceX CEO, who voted for Biden in 2020, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It is to mention that Musk was responding to a report -- ‘Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants’ -- published by the Associated Press on January 17, 2021.

The billionaire added, “Here is the full text of the bill. It sounds so reasonable at first, just like ‘The Committee of Public Safety’ actually meant ‘The Cutting Off Heads Committee’ in revolutionary France.”

Elon Musk highlights recent migrant attack on NY Police

In his another post, he went on to say that Biden’s supposed strategy “explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote.”

Musk continued, “As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger and *still* not be deported!! Outrageous.”

An attack on cops in New York City's Times Square, allegedly by a group of migrants, has sparked an uproar ahead of the 2024 US elections. At least six people, out of 12 suspects were allegedly involved in the attack, have been arrested.

US saw surge in migrants deportation under Biden administration

According to the Washington Post, the number of deportations in 2023 almost doubled that of the previous year under Biden.

It even revealed that the Biden administration has deported fewer immigrants annually than the Donald Trump administration, despite the fact that more than 142,000 people were deported in 2023.

Immigration has gained attention as the 2024 presidential campaign is expected to be a rematch between Biden and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. In an attempt to counter it, Biden has already endorsed a comprehensive bipartisan bill that is currently being drafted in the Senate and would give him more power to impose stringent new restrictions on border crossings.

Last weekend, Biden declared, "I would shut down the border right now and fix it quickly if that bill were the law today."

Trump has voiced opposition to the law, but Biden's allies are waiting on the president to take action.

Social agencies in places like Denver, New York, and Chicago are under pressure from the surge, and they are finding it difficult to house thousands of people seeking refuge without a work permit or accommodation. Local newscasts have been dominated by pictures of homeless migrants camped out in public.

Over the weekend, Trump decried the fact that, when he stood for reelection in 2020, his message on immigration did not resonate. He said that the reason he "took it out of play" was because he had controlled the border so effectively, even though voters at the time were primarily concerned about COVID-19 and the pandemic had made it harder for immigrants to get employment.