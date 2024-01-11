Ayodhya in US: How and when to watch Ram Mandir consecration at Times Square

The consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a historic and religious event for millions of Hindus, will be live-streamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City on January 22. The seven-day consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple will begin on January 16. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

The event will also be broadcast at various Indian embassies and consulates around the world, as well as at thousands of temples and booths across India.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the temple on August 5, 2020, will attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) and address the devotees in India and abroad. He is said to be closely monitoring the preparations for the ceremony and following all the religious protocols and procedures.

ALSO READ| E-cruises for Ayodhya, Kashi flagged off promoting inland waterways

The consecration ceremony, also known as Pran-Pratishtha, is the ritual of infusing life into the idol of the deity. It will be performed by a High priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, who will chant Vedic mantras and offer prayers to Lord Ram. The ceremony will mark the culmination of a week-long Amrit Mahautsav, which will begin on January 16 with various Vedic rituals and a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya, in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

51-inch tall Lord Ram's statue

The idol of Lord Ram that will be consecrated is a 51-inch tall Krishna Shila (black stone) statue, which has been chosen for its divine, royal, and childlike qualities. The idol will be adorned with a Yagopavit (sacred thread) and placed on a lotus-shaped platform inside the Garbh Grah (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. The old Ram Lalla statue, which was worshipped for decades at the makeshift temple, will be placed before the new one and will be called “Utsav Ram”.

When to watch

The eye cover of the new statue will be opened by PM Modi on January 22. However, the exact time of the live-streaming is not announced yet.

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a momentous occasion for the Hindu community, as it symbolizes the fulfilment of a long-standing demand and a legal victory.

ALSO READ| Consecration to be telecast live in UP jails: Minister

The temple is being built at the site where the 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindu activists in 1992, sparking communal riots. In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India ruled in favour of the Hindus and paved the way for the construction of the temple.

Where to watch

The live broadcast of the consecration ceremony at Times Square in New York City will be a spectacle for the world to witness, as it will showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of India. It will not be the first time that Lord Ram will be displayed at Times Square, as a digital billboard of the Ram Temple was played there on the occasion of the Bhoomi Pujan in August 2020.