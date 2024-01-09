E-cruises for Ayodhya, Kashi flagged off promoting inland waterways

Sarbananda Sonowal, the union minister of ports, shipping, waterways and AYUSH, flagged off two electric-powered cruise vehicles from Kolkata to Ayodhya and Kashi on Monday. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

One of the e-cruises is destined for Ayodhya, while the other will reach Kashi before the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

Sonowal remarked, “From the days of yore, waterways have been the conduit of economic growth and the development of human civilization. However, these proven tracks of prosperity remained neglected for decades, resulting in the waste of invaluable wealth for the country,” said Sonowal.

Dayashankar Singh, minister of state for transport (independent charge) of Uttar Pradesh, however, mentioned that the first meeting of the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) in Kolkata took place on board the vessel MV Ganges Queen at the Kolkata Dock Complex.

This e-cruise vehicle has a seating capacity of 75 to 100 people, with an approximate cost of ₹16 crore, Singh added.

The minister further stated that there are 111 inland waterways in the Center and the state combined, out of which 11 are in UP, offering significant potential for inland waterways.

The development of inland waterways will not only provide relief from pollution but also generate revenue, helping alleviate the increasing traffic pressure on roads, according to Singh.