‘Outrageous proposal’; American professor's ideal tea recipe lands US-UK ties in 'hot water'

The US Embassy in London was compelled to issue a statement after an American scientist recommended tea consumers to season their tea with a grain of salt, sparking a debate between the two tea-loving countries -- the United Kingdom and the United States. Tea is the national drink of the United Kingdom.(Unsplash)

The two nations have already had disagreements on tea, or more specifically on how to make it. While the Britons use a kettle to brew tea, the Americans prefer to microwave it. Tea is the national drink of the UK.

Michelle Francl, a professor of chemistry at Bryn Mawr College, a private Quaker institution in Pennsylvania, advised tea lovers to steep their tea rapidly by submerging and pressing the bags.

“You get some awful cups of tea in the US. It’s horrific. I grew up in the Midwest, which is deep coffee-drinking country, but tea has always been my preferred drink – and I have invested a lot of time into studying it," the professor said as per The Guardian.

“But even after all these years of drinking tea and researching chemistry, I learned new things about what is in my cup and how to make the very best cup of tea.”

The recipe went viral online and caused an uproar in the UK after it was published in her book 'Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea', where she discussed the chemistry involved in brewing the ideal cup of tea. She writes that squeezing teabags lessens "sour-tasting tannins" and that salt aids in blocking a chemical reaction that gives tea its bitter flavor.

US Embassy says tea proposal ‘threatens’ very foundation of UK-US ties

Therefore, the US Embassy was forced to disassociate itself from the research due to the outcry it caused in Britain and called it an "outrageous proposal that threatens the bond between the two nations."

"Today's media reports of an American professor's recipe for the "perfect" cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water," the US embassy in London said in an official statemen on Wednesday, released on X (formerly Twitter). “Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations. We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our special relationship.”

“Therefore we want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not the official United States policy. And never will be,” the embassy said, though it added, that "They will make the tea proper way - by microwaving it."

In her book, Francl stated she reviewed several research papers and ancient texts dating back over 1,000 years to draw her conclusions, according to the Guardian.

She also suggested that putting a drop of lemon juice in tea can help get rid of any "scum" that may form on top of the water, and she gave accurate advice about adding the milk that should be warmed.

Perfect tea tip breaks internet with hilarious reactions

While some X users found the US Embassy's statement funny, others commented to give a better tea recipe.

“And that, Ladies and Gentleman, is US diplomacy in 2024,” one X user wrote.

“This post makes me proud,” another added.

“I am not a tea guy...but microwaving hot drinks is among the most American things one can do,” one more wrote.

One more chimed in, “You should try tea with salt and butter, Tibetan style.”