Royal expert weighs in on why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't return to the United Kingdom

There have been multiple speculations in recent times about the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the United Kingdom. Amid the scenario, a Royal Biographer named Andrew Morton has weighed in on the matter. Morton is known for the biography "Diana: Her True Story" based on the life of late Princess Diana who was Harry's mother. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry(Instagram)

In an interaction with Sky News' Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Morton highlighted why he thinks the royal couple won't return to the UK. Morton pointed out the prospect of "Meghan Markle having to curtsy before Kate Middleton if Prince William becomes the king in future", as the reason behind Harry-Meghan not returning to Britain.

"What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton?," questioned Morton.

"I don't think so. I don't see that as a runner. They've got their own lives in California. They've got their own set, they've got their own influence, and they've got their own companies," added Morton.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family will mark the one-year anniversary of the death Queen Elizabeth II, who had died on 8 September 2022. To mark the occasion, Prince Harry is expected to be present in Britain.

After visiting Britian, Prince Harry is expected to leave for Germany where the 2023 Invictus Games is set to be held between September 9 and 16 in Düsseldorf. As per reports, Meghan will also attend the games. Notably, the Invictus Games is a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick veterans and members of the armed services internationally. “Invictus” translates to “unconquered.” The event was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate the great contribution by the veterans and help them have good mental health and community life through sports.

Prince Harry and Meghan continue to reside in California in the United States since shunning their royal responsibilities and moving there in 2020.