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Pak, China ink 3 MoUs to boost cooperation on desalination, agricultural tech and tea sector

Pak, China ink 3 MoUs to boost cooperation on desalination, agricultural tech and tea sector

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan and China on Monday signed three MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation in water desalination, agricultural technology, and the tea industry.

Pak, China ink 3 MoUs to boost cooperation on desalination, agricultural tech and tea sector

President Asif Ali Zardari, who is on a week-long visit to China until May 1, witnessed the signing of the MoUs between Pakistani and Chinese entities, which reflect a focused effort to advance practical collaboration in key sectors, an official statement said.

The signing ceremony was held in Changsha, Hunan Province.

The first MoU was concluded between the Sindh local government and Lucion Environmental Technology Group for collaboration on a seawater desalination project in Karachi, aimed at increasing the port city's water supply.

The MoU was signed by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Lucion Group's Chairman Yuhui, also the secretary of the Party Branch.

Memon also signed an MoU between the Sindh local government and Long Ping Hi-tech Information Company for cooperation in agricultural technology with the firm's chairman, Chen Zhixin.

President Zardari arrived in China on Saturday for a week-long visit to the Hunan and Hainan provinces for engagements related to economic and trade cooperation.

On Sunday, the president expressed Pakistan's interest in closer collaboration with China in seed technology, agricultural research and modern farming practices as he met the secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Hunan.

He also visited heavy equipment manufacturer Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. and the Hunan Tea Group in Changsha.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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