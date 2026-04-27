Islamabad, Pakistan and China on Monday signed three MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation in water desalination, agricultural technology, and the tea industry.

Pak, China ink 3 MoUs to boost cooperation on desalination, agricultural tech and tea sector

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President Asif Ali Zardari, who is on a week-long visit to China until May 1, witnessed the signing of the MoUs between Pakistani and Chinese entities, which reflect a focused effort to advance practical collaboration in key sectors, an official statement said.

The signing ceremony was held in Changsha, Hunan Province.

The first MoU was concluded between the Sindh local government and Lucion Environmental Technology Group for collaboration on a seawater desalination project in Karachi, aimed at increasing the port city's water supply.

The MoU was signed by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Lucion Group's Chairman Yuhui, also the secretary of the Party Branch.

Memon also signed an MoU between the Sindh local government and Long Ping Hi-tech Information Company for cooperation in agricultural technology with the firm's chairman, Chen Zhixin.

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{{^usCountry}} The third MoU was signed between Meskay & Femtee Trading Company, Hunan Tea Group and Jiaolong International Technology to promote cooperation across all areas of the industry, with a view to supporting the development of the tea industry in both countries and strengthening economic, trade and people-to-people ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third MoU was signed between Meskay & Femtee Trading Company, Hunan Tea Group and Jiaolong International Technology to promote cooperation across all areas of the industry, with a view to supporting the development of the tea industry in both countries and strengthening economic, trade and people-to-people ties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The MoU was signed from the Pakistani side by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and from the Chinese side by Hunan Tea Group Chairman Zhou Chongwang and Hao Jiaolong, Chairman of Hainan Jiaolong International Trade Technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MoU was signed from the Pakistani side by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and from the Chinese side by Hunan Tea Group Chairman Zhou Chongwang and Hao Jiaolong, Chairman of Hainan Jiaolong International Trade Technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Federal lawmaker Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah, and Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Federal lawmaker Naveed Qamar, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah, and Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Separately, President Zardari conferred the Sitara-i-Pakistan award on Professor Pan Xiangbin in Changsha, "recognising his contributions to cardiac care, including treatment of Pakistani children with congenital heart disease and training of local medical professionals", the Presidency said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, President Zardari conferred the Sitara-i-Pakistan award on Professor Pan Xiangbin in Changsha, "recognising his contributions to cardiac care, including treatment of Pakistani children with congenital heart disease and training of local medical professionals", the Presidency said. {{/usCountry}}

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President Zardari arrived in China on Saturday for a week-long visit to the Hunan and Hainan provinces for engagements related to economic and trade cooperation.

On Sunday, the president expressed Pakistan's interest in closer collaboration with China in seed technology, agricultural research and modern farming practices as he met the secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Hunan.

He also visited heavy equipment manufacturer Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. and the Hunan Tea Group in Changsha.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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