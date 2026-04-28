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Pak court grants bail to PM Shehbaz's daughter and her husband in graft case

Pak court grants bail to PM Shehbaz's daughter and her husband in graft case

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Lahore, A Pakistani court on Tuesday granted bail to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's daughter Rabia Imran and her husband Imran Yousaf in a mega corruption and money laundering case.

Pak court grants bail to PM Shehbaz's daughter and her husband in graft case

Judge Ashfaq Ahmed allowed the bail petitions of the couple and restrained the Federal Investigation Agency from arresting them till May 7.

"The special court Lahore granted interim pre-arrest bail to PM Shehbaz's daughter, Rabia Imran and her husband Imran Yousaf till May 7 in a mega corruption and money laundering case as the couple personally appeared before the court along with their counsel after arriving from the UK, where they had gone in 2022 to evade arrest," a court official said.

Last week, an accountability court had suspended the perpetual arrest warrants issued against the couple in the multi-billion corruption case, related to the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

The accountability court had issued perpetual warrants for their arrest in 2022 during the tenure of the Imran Khan government.

Khan was ousted from power in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Subsequently, he was arrested in August 2023 and has been in jail in multiple cases since then.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
shehbaz sharif prime minister lahore corruption case
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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