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Pak promises foolproof security to visiting US delegation for talks in Islamabad

Pak promises foolproof security to visiting US delegation for talks in Islamabad

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan on Thursday told the US that it will provide foolproof security to its visiting delegation ahead of the talks with Iran for a possible peaceful end to the West Asia conflict.

Pak promises foolproof security to visiting US delegation for talks in Islamabad

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was talking to US Chargé d'affaires Natalie Baker, who called on him to discuss the preparation for the upcoming talks.

Pakistan is set to host in-person talks between the US and Iran after a two-week ceasefire was announced between the two countries, bringing a pause to the hostilities which broke out on February 28.

According to a statement by the Interior Ministry on X, Naqvi and Baker discussed in detail about the preparation of the talks.

The minister stated that the US Vice President JD Vance, US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner were "our special guests".

"A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect," the minister was quoted as saying.

VVIP protocol under the Blue Book will be extended to the delegations during their movement, stay and meetings, as per sources.

The Red Zone houses several key buildings, hotels, foreign missions and official residences of key figures.

All state-run rescue departments and hospitals have been put on high alert. They have been asked to remain on standby and ensure the availability of staff and essential supplies, the sources added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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